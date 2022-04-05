ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders says corporate greed helps fuel inflation

By Basil John
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Euv2_0f0PADnv00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers want to find out if corporations are taking advantage of Americans and fueling inflation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says big corporations are using the pandemic and war in Ukraine to make money.

“During all this instability, that this be a moment in which large corporations continue to enjoy huge profits,” Sanders said.

During a Senate Budget Committee hearing, Sanders accused companies like Tyson and Amazon, who he said prioritize corporate greed, of causing inflation.

“Corporations are making record-breaking profits and over 700 billionaires in America became nearly $2 trillion wealthier,” Sanders said.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) says competition usually drives the price of items down, but there isn’t enough in the gas or meat industry.

“Is there something unusual about those two markets that seemingly causes this market theory not to pertain in those markets?” Whitehouse asked.

“A relatively few number of producers who can easily coordinate their production,” UC Berkeley Public Policy Professor Robert Reich answered.

Sanders and Whitehouse believe these corporations deserve a windfall tax for their profiteering, but Republicans say Democrats are pointing the finger at the wrong culprit.

“The best cause for inflation lies in the policy choices of this administration,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said.

Graham says higher corporate taxes aren’t a solution.

“If we impose new taxes now on businesses who changed their business model in light of COVID, we’re going to make a huge mistake,” Graham said.

Graham says this issue should be decided by the voters in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why Biden didn’t want Manchin and Sanders in the same room

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: RO KHANNA — On this week’s episode of “Playbook Deep Dive,” we chat with Rep. RO KHANNA (D-Calif.) over burgers and milkshakes at Good Stuff Eatery (his choice) near the Capitol. Khanna was the co-chair of Sen. BERNIE SANDERS’ 2020 presidential campaign, is an influential progressive inside the House Democratic Caucus, and is someone who, as Holly Otterbein recently reported, is already being discussed as a future presidential candidate.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Corporate Taxes#Billionaires#Nexstar#Americans#A Senate Budget Committee#Uc Berkeley Public Policy#Republicans#Democrats
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy