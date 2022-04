Former House of Representatives member, and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has made no secret of her passion for Star Trek. She’s appeared on Star Trek podcasts, done interviews for books about the franchise, and as recently as March 6 she discussed her current candidacy by comparing it to sitting in the “captain’s chair.” But it’s probably fair to say that her cameo on today’s Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 finale — as the President of United Earth, no less — was still a shocker. “We wanted to lock it down at every stage of the game,” Discovery co-showrunner Michelle Paradise told Decider of...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO