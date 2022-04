PORTSMOUTH – The Weghorst Skate Park, located at 337 4th Street in Downtown Portsmouth, is set to host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 9, starting at Noon. The event will feature kids skate events (12-2 p.m.), an open skate session (2-3 p.m.), a skate contest (3 p.m.) as well as an appearance from Bengals’ Hall of Famer Ickey Woods. Frank and Steins Bar will also host an after hours event with live music from Goat Fudge, Hole Filler, and Mad World after the event.

