Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opening in Madison

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — An Orlando-based frozen treats franchise is opening its first Alabama locations – one being right here in Madison.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is planning an expansion across the Southeast as part of a new area representative deal. The first new locations will be built in Madison and Birmingham. The company’s new area representative group is 3DN LLC, former developing agents for Subway.

“Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and it continues to grow throughout the south,” said Jim Lenhard, one of 3DN LLC’s owners. “The brand’s company culture is an exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our locations starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees.”

“Simply put, we wanted to be part of something special,” Lenhard continued.

According to a statement, each store offers over 40 rotating flavors of Italian ice, as well as soft ice cream.

“We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand in 2022, and the southeast region is the perfect place to do it,” said Jeremy Litwack, the franchise’s CEO and founder. “As I look back on the last 25 years, I can honestly say I am humbled to be where we are today. We are incredibly honored that the 3DN Team has embraced our culture, brand, and product with such passion and dedication as to take this next step with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is slated to open 36 new locations across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

