LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area developer DeOndrea Robinson is embarking on a new project she calls "near and dear" to her heart. She just purchased half a block of land in the Portland land, on Rowan Street, not too far from Boone Square Park. This fall, she hopes to be removing the old and run-down houses there to make way for new homes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO