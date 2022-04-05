ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pillen: Abortion is murder. Herbster and Lindstrom mum.

By Joe Jordan
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I’m Jim Pillen. I’m a Christian Conservative." One can only guess how many times GOP Statehouse hopeful Jim Pillen has labeled himself a Christian Conservative, a pro-lifer with a TV ad that finds him talking tougher and tougher....

