Pillen: Abortion is murder. Herbster and Lindstrom mum.

I have lived in Nebraska most of my life and received my K-12 education at both public and private schools, as well as my college degree, in Nebraska. My child attended both public and private schools in Nebraska for his K-12 years. After spending much of my professional career conducting policy research to ensure successful, quality education options for all students, I have become disillusioned about the quality and accountability of our Nebraska education system. This pandemic has not helped things. Parents have now witnessed the curriculum reality in many Nebraska schools on computer screens at their kitchen table to include wokeness, virtue signaling and distorted representations of American history in classrooms.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO