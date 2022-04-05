ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Fire reported in west El Paso

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at 200...

kvia.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFOX 14

Father, son lose everything in central El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A man who lost everything in an apartment complex fire in central El Paso Monday afternoon told KFOX14 he's just happy he and his father were not harmed. “I sadly found everything burned down," Saul Sanchez said. Sanchez has lived in the apartment complex...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kvia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy