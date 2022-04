It’s a race to solve two murders before the killer takes their next victim. Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless will remember Eddie Cibrian from playing Matt Clark, the man who made Nick and Sharon’s life a living hell, in the early 90s. Though he left daytime behind after a two-year stint on Sunset Beach in 1999, he’s turned up in numerous series, as well as films, and will once again appear on Lifetime in the premiere of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For on Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO