Sox observations: Giolito's injury to Pollock's debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox looked primed for their first Opening Day win since 2018 with some ninth-inning heroics from Andrew Vaughn. But instead of jubilation, the day was ruined by a fielding error, a bullpen collapse and yet another injury to a big-time player. After only throwing 61 pitches, Lucas Giolito left the game with “abdominal tightness” with no additional information on the extent of his injury. His status is certainly the biggest storyline to follow moving forward, but there were other big observations from Game 1 of the 2022 season, as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO