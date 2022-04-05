Rain & Cool For Several Days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! A line of strong and severe storms moved into the region overnight bringing reports of wind damage as well as a potential tornado or two in East Texas. For most of the viewing area we have been dealing with torrential rain overnight as the line of thunderstorms has slowed considerably. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting more strong and potential severe weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along with very heavy rain before we start to see our weather improve as we head into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the rain and storms this morning we should be in good shape the rest of the week and really should have a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s with little humidity.

