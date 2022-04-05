ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain & Cool For Several Days

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're looking for cool and at times wet weather for the Susquehanna Valley going into the weekend. A storm over the Southeast will...

KSLA

Torrential rain and possible severe weather early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! A line of strong and severe storms moved into the region overnight bringing reports of wind damage as well as a potential tornado or two in East Texas. For most of the viewing area we have been dealing with torrential rain overnight as the line of thunderstorms has slowed considerably. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting more strong and potential severe weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along with very heavy rain before we start to see our weather improve as we head into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the rain and storms this morning we should be in good shape the rest of the week and really should have a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s with little humidity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is a First Alert Day, with the chance for widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend ahead. First Alert: Rain develops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KCBD

Rain, wind, severe weather, and snow chances to begin the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of spring comes changes in our weather as our next system pushes in Monday. Relatively quiet overnight before a busy weather day tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and mild temps, a low of 50 degrees tonight. Winds will remain breezy overnight from the south at 15-20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
WFLA

Severe storms fading, turning cool with fog tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds moved through parts of Sarasota just after 2 p.m. today, damaging an industrial building and causing a tree to fall on an uninhabited home. We also saw a severe thunderstorm in eastern Polk county closer to 3 p.m. The downpours remaining do not look […]
SARASOTA, FL
Turnto10.com

After a cool end to the weekend, milder days are ahead

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It felt more like a mid-winter day on our Sunday, but fortunately, this is the last of the cold for a while. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. As high pressure moves away from us to the southeast and a weak warm...
CRANSTON, RI
WKTV

Light rain for first day of spring

Morning: Light rain. Low 40s. Afternoon: Sprinkles. Low 40s. Evening: Light rain. Upper 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 47. First day of spring! Today, temperatures cool off throughout the day as widespread light rainfall occurs over the region. High for the day is 46 which happened earlier this morning, which is a huge cool down after a cold front yesterday pushed near 70 degree temperatures out of the area. Tonight, temperatures reach near freezing with rain stopping. Low 30s. Dry and breezy stretch of weather ahead starting Monday, as the highs reach the upper 40s. Lows drop below freezing Monday night, with a slightly cooler day for Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Pleasant days, cool nights ahead

From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KMBC.com

Rain throughout day, chance of storms this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pockets of drizzle or a brief shower are possible this morning, otherwise cloudy and dry. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop between 1 and 8 pm. There is low potential for storms to produce hail, strong winds or a brief tornado. Nevertheless, review your severe weather safety plan and have multiple ways to receive warnings today should they be issued. High 61.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBTV

One more cool day, then back to the 60s tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pour yourself an extra-large cup of coffee this morning. Between the time change AND the cold temps, you deserve it!. Yesterday was a doozy! We went from early morning thunderstorms to a windy and cold afternoon. Today will be considerably quieter. It won’t be considerably warmer, though. Highs will still be running more than 10 degrees below average as we just barely make it to 50 this afternoon. It will be sunny and a little less windy.
CHARLOTTE, NC

