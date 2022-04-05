Colorado an amazing vacation destination year-round

Most think of premier skiing and winter conditions when Colorado comes to mind, but the state should also be noted for its summertime destinations.

One example is Auberge Resort Collection’s luxury Colorado properties, which are unveiling new, immersive seasonal activities and offerings from Via Ferrata to Aspen Food & Wine.

Hotel Jerome — Aspen

The Aspen Food & Wine x Hotel Jerome Epicurean Passport offers visitors a unique opportunity. Hotel Jerome is giving guests unprecedented access to one of the most exclusive cultural happenings in town, the highly anticipated Aspen Food & Wine Festival. With the passport, guests receive insider access to an array of exclusive events and curated programming from June 16-19 including a Black on Black Dinner in the Garden and a Bartender Bash at Bad Harriet.

The Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series: This summer season, take in performances by top performers as Hotel Jerome’s Grand Ballroom transforms into a summer cabaret. Enjoy a seated chef’s dinner followed by a special Theatre Aspen production.

Bad Harriet: Nestled beneath the historic Aspen Times building, discover Hotel Jerome’s newest bespoke cocktail experience, now featuring a refined menu of small bites and cocktails inspired by powerful women throughout history. The destination offers master alchemists and a lively, dynamic atmosphere.

Visit aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/ for more information.

Madeline Hotel & Residences — Telluride

Gain access to the pristine and secluded wilderness of Telluride with private fishing and a picnic. Among the most naturally gifted stretches of the entire Dolores, Lightenburger Ranch is an angler’s dreamscape of spectacular fly fishing and picture book ambiance.

2nd Annual Alpine Cookout: Madeline Hotel & Residences invites epicureans to celebrate the spirit of Southwestern cuisine at Taste of Auberge: Annual Alpine Cookout at Madeline on July 2. The second annual event will draw visiting culinary icons, such as Salt Lake City celebrity Chef Viet Pham, Texas all-star Chef Dean Fearing, Phoenix famed chef Mark Tarbell and Santa Fe legend Mark Kiffin.

Blues x Brews Multi-Course Dinner: The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival Brewers Showcase will kick off in style on Thursday, September 15 with an evening of brews, world-class fare and, of course, music. This culinary experience will pair six courses of curated, modern mountain cuisine from Executive Chef Bill Greenwood with unique craft beers and conversation with brewers. Stay tuned for the menu, brewery lineup and pour list, along with additional event information.

Madeline x RESET: The property has debuted an exclusive partnership with RESET Telluride, a private, ultra-luxury wellness and trekking retreat launching in May.

Madeline x RESET Retreat: This first-of-its-kind private retreat combines ultra-luxury wellness with guided backcountry trekking in the stunning beauty of the San Juan mountains. Three personalized pathways empower every RESET guest to challenge and indulge in equal measure, while experiencing boundless hospitality, in the greatest outdoors.

Visit aubergeresorts.com/madeline/ for more information.