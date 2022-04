LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Fire Department captain has been suspended 80-hours after pleading guilty to DUI, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The report says Justin Halsaver was initially charged in Scott County in June 2021. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in January of this year and paid a $200 fine, according to court records cited in the newspaper’s report.

