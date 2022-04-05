ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

Triumph and tragedy headline one-month anniversary of Winterset EF-4 tornado

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe March 5 tornado peaked in intensity as...

WHO 13

Winterset man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, IOWA — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from the […]
WINTERSET, IA
KCRG.com

Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Almost two weeks after a tornado damaged various parts of Iowa and killed 6 people, a woman who was directly hit is finally released from the hospital. Kuri Bolger survived an EF4 tornado that day. Unfortunately, her mother, husband, and two of her children did not.
WINTERSET, IA
County
Madison County, IA
City
Winterset, IA
WSFA

Baldwin County tornado ranked EF-1 with 90 mph winds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A National Weather Service survey team said the tornado that touched down in Baldwin County Tuesday night was an EF-1 and packed winds of 90 mph. The tornado warning was issued at 10:30 p.m. when radar discovered a tight area of circulation located just south of the coast.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Texoma's Homepage

Bowie residents in shock as EF-1 tornado rips through the county

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years after a tornado tore through Bowie, many Montague County residents are once again left salvaging what they can. Monday’s tornado hit the outskirts of town, leveling houses and leaving a path of destruction. “A lot of people that were in mobile homes, they’re just gone they’re just disintegrated,” Bowie […]
BOWIE, TX
Panama City News Herald

4 minutes of destruction: 16 homes damaged by Friday's EF-2 tornado in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY — Bay County officials on Monday said 16 homes were damaged by Friday’s EF-2 tornado that roared through the St. Andrews area. County spokeswoman Valerie Sale said the houses that sustained damage were scattered across six streets — five on Calhoun Avenue, one on Hickory Avenue, two on West 18th Street, three on Arthur Avenue, four on Clay Avenue and one on Wilmont Avenue.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSET

EF-2 tornado confirmed in Carroll County; 2 homes damaged

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg now confirms that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Gladesboro area of Carroll County Wednesday night. The NWS says the tornado touched down along Kinzer Road then traveled northeast along Gladesboro Road toward Football Lane. The tornado...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
KCEN

Confirmed: EF-1 tornado swept through Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado swept through Jarrell, Texas on Monday. NWS said the tornado lasted about 20 minutes. It touched down in the area around 5:51 p.m. and disappeared at 6:13 p.m., and caused destruction for a little over nine miles, according to the NWS.
JARRELL, TX
US News and World Report

EF-1 Tornado Touched Down in Washington County

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Indiana, nearly hitting the Washington County Courthouse in Salem. The weather service said in a preliminary report Sunday night that the EF-1 twister touched down 5.5 miles (8.85 kilometers) southwest of Salem and remained on the ground for eight minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

