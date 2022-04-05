Triumph and tragedy headline one-month anniversary of Winterset EF-4 tornado

DES MOINES, IOWA — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from the […]
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Almost two weeks after a tornado damaged various parts of Iowa and killed 6 people, a woman who was directly hit is finally released from the hospital. Kuri Bolger survived an EF4 tornado that day. Unfortunately, her mother, husband, and two of her children did not.
WINTERSET, Iowa — What happens when the place you are supposed to bring storm debris is itself covered in storm debris?. Landfills usually are not the prettiest places in the world, but adding tornado damage to the mix is a recipe for disaster. Alan Utslar, a bulldozer operator for...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Weather Service Meteorologists in Tallahassee have given a preliminary rating of EF-2 for the tornado that affected portions of Panama City on Friday evening, March 18. Peak winds were estimated to be around 120 mph.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A severe storm that produced a tornado with reported injuries in Upshur County late Monday night has been given an initial tornado rating of EF-2. *Tuesday 1:20 PM update: NWS Meteorologists have found new damage south of Gilmer consistent with EF-2 damage with top winds at 130 mph.
Survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Monday, including an EF-3 in Jacksboro and an EF-2 in Greyson County that killed one and injured 11. NWS survey crews as of Wednesday morning confirmed 10 tornadoes across North Texas varying in strength from...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A National Weather Service survey team said the tornado that touched down in Baldwin County Tuesday night was an EF-1 and packed winds of 90 mph. The tornado warning was issued at 10:30 p.m. when radar discovered a tight area of circulation located just south of the coast.
BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years after a tornado tore through Bowie, many Montague County residents are once again left salvaging what they can. Monday’s tornado hit the outskirts of town, leveling houses and leaving a path of destruction. “A lot of people that were in mobile homes, they’re just gone they’re just disintegrated,” Bowie […]
PANAMA CITY — Bay County officials on Monday said 16 homes were damaged by Friday’s EF-2 tornado that roared through the St. Andrews area. County spokeswoman Valerie Sale said the houses that sustained damage were scattered across six streets — five on Calhoun Avenue, one on Hickory Avenue, two on West 18th Street, three on Arthur Avenue, four on Clay Avenue and one on Wilmont Avenue.
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday’s tornado damaged roughly 20 homes and destroyed several along its path in Kemper County. At one home, a grandmother had her grandchildren in a safe location when the tornado arrived. “I had the pillows and all over them and then I was bent...
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg now confirms that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Gladesboro area of Carroll County Wednesday night. The NWS says the tornado touched down along Kinzer Road then traveled northeast along Gladesboro Road toward Football Lane. The tornado...
JARRELL, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado swept through Jarrell, Texas on Monday. NWS said the tornado lasted about 20 minutes. It touched down in the area around 5:51 p.m. and disappeared at 6:13 p.m., and caused destruction for a little over nine miles, according to the NWS.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Indiana, nearly hitting the Washington County Courthouse in Salem. The weather service said in a preliminary report Sunday night that the EF-1 twister touched down 5.5 miles (8.85 kilometers) southwest of Salem and remained on the ground for eight minutes.
Comments / 0