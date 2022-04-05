Triumph and tragedy headline one-month anniversary of Winterset EF-4 tornado

PANAMA CITY — Bay County officials on Monday said 16 homes were damaged by Friday’s EF-2 tornado that roared through the St. Andrews area. County spokeswoman Valerie Sale said the houses that sustained damage were scattered across six streets — five on Calhoun Avenue, one on Hickory Avenue, two on West 18th Street, three on Arthur Avenue, four on Clay Avenue and one on Wilmont Avenue.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO