East Bethel, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - Two people died after a fiery crash in the Twin Cities Sunday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle, which was occupied by a male and a female, was traveling north on Austin St NE in East Bethel when it crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and both the male and female were declared dead at the scene.

19 DAYS AGO