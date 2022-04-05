New episodes of Better Call Saul just hit Netflix ahead of season 6

“Do you ever feel like you’re being followed?” Kim Wexler asks Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, in the ominous opening scene of the season six trailer for AMC’s Better Call Saul.

The moment is intercut with snippets of footage that include Nacho Vargo, clearly in hiding after the events of Better Call Saul season five and peering through a peephole. The murderous twins, walking in lockstep. A very on-the-nose frame of Wexler turning to, presumably both literally and metaphorically, look over her shoulder. Well, you know what they say, the crafty lawyer and eventual lynchpin of the Breaking Bad story responds in answer to her question, with just a hint of malice.

“The wicked flee, when no man pursueth.”

Catch up on all five seasons, available on Netflix

As a reminder of where things stood at the end of season five — which just hit Netflix, so you can easily get caught up before the new episodes arrive:

A hit squad failed in its attempt to assassinate Lalo Salamanca, on behalf of Mr. Los Pollos Hermanos himself, Gus Fring. It becomes pretty clear that Lalo knows his young protege Nacho Varga had something to do with the botched hit. Season five ends with Lalo stomping angrily into the foreground and out of frame, as the sound of the gravel crunching underneath him subtly morphs into booms of thunder. Sort of like an audio cue that the god of war, or some such thing, is coming.

For my money, though, it’s the quiet scenes that make Better Call Saul so unforgettable. Like one particular moment in season five, episode nine. The episode is titled Bad Choice Road. Mike and Jimmy are sitting in the car, having a chat, and the fear on Jimmy’s face says it all. He has no idea what he’s gotten himself into. How deep the rabbit hole goes.

“Look,” Mike tells him. “We all make our choices. And those choices, they put us on a road. Sometimes, those choices seem small — but they put you on the road. You think about getting off, but eventually you’re back on it. The road we’re on led us out to the desert, and everything that happened there and straight back to where we are right now. And nothing. Nothing. Can be done about that.”

How many episodes are in Better Call Saul season 6?

Season six of Better Call Saul, meanwhile, adheres to the increasing trend in TV land that annoys some viewers, whereby much-anticipated seasons are split into two parts. Part one of Better Call Saul’s final season will consist of seven episodes, with two back-to-back on the debut night of April 18. And then one episode per week after that.

Part two of the show’s final season is coming on July 11.

Ahead of the final season’s debut, AMC is also in the midst of a Breaking Bad marathon that’s airing right up to the premiere of Better Call Saul’s final episodes. Here’s the rest of that Breaking Bad marathon schedule, which began last month:

Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET