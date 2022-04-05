ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 1,000 for first time since early days of pandemic

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has fallen below 1,000 for the first since the earliest months of the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 963 active cases of the virus Tuesday, down 76 from the previous day. There were 102 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 833,265 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of six hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 103. There was one additional patient on a ventilator, moving the current number to 22, while 32 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by four from the previous day.

Health officials reported 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,290.

In the last 24 hours, the number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,951,997, with another 372,446 being partially immunized.

