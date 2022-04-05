ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Gov. Justice, WVDOT to announce 2022 paving program Wednesday

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will announce the 2022 Statewide Paving Program Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Bridges and ramps painting project starts Mon.

Gov. Justice will join WVDOT officials in Morgantown to announce the paving program, which includes projects in all 55 counties. They will also announce the 2022 Statewide Interactive Road Work Map that will show all paving projects in the state in 2022.

The map also gives statistics on completed roadwork in several categories, such as Gov. Justice’s Secondary Roads Maintenance initiative and Roads to Prosperity program.

The announcement will take place at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, located at 52 Harner Run Road in Morgantown.

Chuck Yeager Bridge getting blue and gold Mountaineer makeover

West Virginians can watch a live stream of the event on YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

