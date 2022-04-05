Gov. Justice, WVDOT to announce 2022 paving program Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will announce the 2022 Statewide Paving Program Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Gov. Justice will join WVDOT officials in Morgantown to announce the paving program, which includes projects in all 55 counties. They will also announce the 2022 Statewide Interactive Road Work Map that will show all paving projects in the state in 2022.

The map also gives statistics on completed roadwork in several categories, such as Gov. Justice’s Secondary Roads Maintenance initiative and Roads to Prosperity program.

The announcement will take place at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, located at 52 Harner Run Road in Morgantown.

West Virginians can watch a live stream of the event on YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.