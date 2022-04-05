ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Brown Signs Future Ready Oregon Bills At Intel

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown ceremonially signed Senate Bill 1545, known as “Future Ready Oregon,” at Intel’s campus in Hillsboro. Future Ready Oregon is a comprehensive $200 million investment that will give Oregonians the education, training, and resources they need to secure good-paying careers in key industries across the state. The bipartisan bill...

1190kex.iheart.com

Comments / 6

Andy Mosity
3d ago

Well, Kate. Your hostility to large businesses is why Intel is investing in Ohio and expanding in Arizona and not Oregon.

Reply
4
someguy
3d ago

Any bill this thing wants to sign on the way out should be ousted promptly.

Reply
6
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Bills#Labor Market#Oregonians#The Governor S Office#Racial Justice Council#Long Term Careworks#Co Chair Of#Workforce Workgroup
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy