‘Big win’ over QPR delights Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with a “big win” over QPR which boosted their Championship play-off hopes.

Oliver Norwood struck the winner in a 1-0 victory, moving the Blades up to fifth in the table.

Heckingbottom said: “It’s a big win and I’m pleased with lots of things I saw there.

“Any win when you’re playing someone around you is big, of course it is. It gets even bigger when you’re at this business end of the season.

“I thought we played well and were good value for the 1-0. Probably the only criticism was that we did not create enough chances off the good play we were having.

“Clean sheets are important. A clean sheet guarantees you a point. We want to be strong at both ends.

“Every time we turned over the ball, I could see how quickly they got back. They took a big element of our attacking play away from us straight away.

“Credit to them because you could see they had watched us. They got bodies back behind the ball very quickly.”

QPR have slipped down the table after two wins from their last 12 league matches.

Boss Mark Warburton said: “It was a shocking goal to give away. I thought we started off poorly. In the second half we were better, but we did not show enough.

“We changed the shape slightly in the second half and got more of the ball. We got out more and looked to play more.

“The players are frustrated and angry down there. They’re an outstanding group. They’re quality people and they’re hurting right now. All you can do is stick together and play.

“We know there’s more from us in terms of quality but it’s about scoring goals and making chances.”

Warburton’s future as manager is uncertain.

He added: “I can’t control rumours. My contract is up in a few weeks’ time and that’s why people are latching on to it.

“We can’t control things out of our control. All we’re focusing on is working with the players. We’re in it together.

“We’ve got six massive games and it’s about staying together and maintaining belief because teams will drop points. There are 18 huge points to play for.”

