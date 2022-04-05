ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

A.M. Sun Solar helps North County Recycling go green

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago

A message from A.M. Sun Solar

Locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community. They provide meaningful services and jobs, and help our economy thrive. Since 2011, A.M. Sun Solar has been dedicated to creating solar solutions that help other local businesses prosper.

Recently, our team worked with North County Recycling to install a 1,255-panel solar system at the company’s center in Paso Robles. Owned by Brad and Maribel Goodrow, North County Recycling is the premier construction and demolition recycling facility in North San Luis Obispo County. They also offer curbside recycling, composting, and green waste programs. Their main goal is to promote the quality of life enjoyed here on the Central Coast.

“We are always working on our infrastructure and how to better it and working on our carbon footprint,” Brad said.

So installing solar was a natural fit. Together we developed a plan uniquely tailored to North County Recycling’s needs, which included allowing the company to install some of the equipment themselves to cut down on costs.

The 471-kilowatt system now generates the equivalent of:

  • 562,475,598 Gallons of gasoline consumed.
  • 5,530,630,617 Pounds of coal burned.
  • 12,407,852,160 Miles driven by an average gasoline powered vehicle.
  • 491,033,461 Gallons of diesel consumed
  • 1,729,660 Tons of waste recycled.
  • 250,095 Garbage trucks of waste recycled.

“That’s an amazing amount of help to the environment,” Maribel said.

“It worked out really well,” Brad said. “They were really good partners in putting it together.”

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high quality, cost efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go to local solar company on the Central Coast.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

