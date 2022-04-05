ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Natchitoches Parish couple facing new charges in “very disturbing” sex abuse case

KTAL
 3 days ago

A Natchitoches Parish couple is facing new charges in connection to a “very disturbing” sex abuse case, according to the sheriff’s office. Natchitoches Parish couple facing...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: North Charmingdale Drive shooting ruled an accident, no longer a criminal case

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that the victim of the shooting accidentally shot himself. As of now, this incident is not a criminal case. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Students arrested, drugs seized in Natchitoches school K-9 search

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Five arrests were made and over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible were seized Tuesday morning at a Natchitoches Parish high school during a drug search, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release. The search at Natchitoches Central...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

1 dead, 3 wounded in early-morning quadruple shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are investigating an early-Saturday morning quadruple shooting that left one dead and three people injured. Just after 4:50 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of shootings in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, between Gilbert Drive and Wall Streets. When...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police: Man accidentally shoots himself

Richwood, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Charmingdale Subdivision area that happened on April 3, 2022.  The shooting was reported at 10:30 am and it was concluded that it was a negligent discharge. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDSU

New Orleans 14-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified a 14-year-old as the victim of a shooting in New Orleans East last week. Christopher Speed Jr., 14, was found dead in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue Thursday morning around 7 a.m. Police said they received a medical call where a victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont man turns himself in, arrested for murder after body found lying in ditch on Monday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man turned himself into the police and was arrested for murder after a body was found along a north Beaumont street on Monday. The victim’s body was found shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Police responded to the 2600 block of Pine Street after receiving a call about a victim possibly being hit by a vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX

