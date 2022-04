OHIO COUNTY, WV — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is warning of a new scam going around. "A person is calling people identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriffs Office," Howard said. "Stating from civilian division or other division asking to send money and/or call him back. We do not make calls about warrants or civil orders of any kind. Do not reply or send any form of money/gift cards etc. This is a scam."

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 20 DAYS AGO