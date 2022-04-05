Cadillac City Council Approves White Pine Trail Extension

The 92 mile White Pine Trail is getting an extension in Cadillac.

This is a project, the City of Cadillac said, that has been years in the making.

“We’re really excited to be able to start this project,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia.

Whether or not you believe the White Pine Trail starts, or ends, in Cadillac, it’s getting some new improvements there.

“This project is going to extend the White Pine Trail basically a couple of blocks from Lake and South streets, to the north to this parking lot behind After 26 Depot,” said Peccia.

The Cadillac City Council awarded the $500,000 project to a contractor Monday night.

It’s mostly paid for with grants and donations.

“The trailhead amenity piece itself will have certain things such as bike racks, it’ll have a clock tower/gazebo type feature which is a piece that used to be on Mitchell Street and Cass Street for a number of years,” said Peccia.

There’s also a new road safety separation for cars and bikes.

“This project will provide for an on street trail system going in both directions from the trailhead to where the trail currently picks up again,” Peccia said. “Certain segments of the trail on the road will be color coded to help frame and denote that it’s a pathway for motorists and bicyclists alike.”

McLain Cycle and Fitness Cadillac Store Manager Allen Garrow said they’re especially excited for the new improvements.

“It made more sense having it in town,” said Garrow. “A lot of the cycling clubs were all starting town, just using the gravel parking lot.”

They’re hoping the new trail extension will bring more people right into downtown.

“Getting it up and running and having it be fully functional like it is and having a great meeting spot, it’s just going to be huge,” said Garrow. “We’ve seen increases every year, probably over the last 4-5 years as far as our business goes, there been a lot of growth. It’s just nice to be centrally located in downtown Cadillac where everything is going to be accessible.”

Peccia said the city hopes to have the construction done this year.