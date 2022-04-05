ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac City Council Approves White Pine Trail Extension

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The 92 mile White Pine Trail is getting an extension in Cadillac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XB74p_0f0P0Cb300

This is a project, the City of Cadillac said, that has been years in the making.

“We’re really excited to be able to start this project,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia.

Whether or not you believe the White Pine Trail starts, or ends, in Cadillac, it’s getting some new improvements there.

“This project is going to extend the White Pine Trail basically a couple of blocks from Lake and South streets, to the north to this parking lot behind After 26 Depot,” said Peccia.

The Cadillac City Council awarded the $500,000 project to a contractor Monday night.

It’s mostly paid for with grants and donations.

“The trailhead amenity piece itself will have certain things such as bike racks, it’ll have a clock tower/gazebo type feature which is a piece that used to be on Mitchell Street and Cass Street for a number of years,” said Peccia.

There’s also a new road safety separation for cars and bikes.

“This project will provide for an on street trail system going in both directions from the trailhead to where the trail currently picks up again,” Peccia said. “Certain segments of the trail on the road will be color coded to help frame and denote that it’s a pathway for motorists and bicyclists alike.”

McLain Cycle and Fitness Cadillac Store Manager Allen Garrow said they’re especially excited for the new improvements.

“It made more sense having it in town,” said Garrow. “A lot of the cycling clubs were all starting town, just using the gravel parking lot.”

They’re hoping the new trail extension will bring more people right into downtown.

“Getting it up and running and having it be fully functional like it is and having a great meeting spot, it’s just going to be huge,” said Garrow. “We’ve seen increases every year, probably over the last 4-5 years as far as our business goes, there been a lot of growth. It’s just nice to be centrally located in downtown Cadillac where everything is going to be accessible.”

Peccia said the city hopes to have the construction done this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

City council approves new airport contracts

The Klamath Falls City Council has approved two contracts totaling $52,396 annually for landscaping and maintenance services at Crater Lake – Klamath Falls Regional Airport. Both contracts renew airport work for two existing vendors. Those vendors were the only bidders in the procurement process. The city council approved a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YourErie

Businesses to receive ARP money after approval from Erie City Council

Erie City Council officials passed a resolution for businesses in Erie to receive an upward of $2,000-$5.000 in American Rescue Plan money. One restaurant was signaled out by council due to a recent post on social media. Pastor Lamont Higginbottom posted on his Facebook page that he was asked to leave Andy’s Pub & Grill […]
ERIE, PA
News Channel Nebraska

City Council approves funding for pickleball courts

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council met Monday night at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex and approved a request for the Parks Commission to seek outside funding to construct two pickleball courts at Steinhart Park. The courts would be placed to the east of the tennis and basketball courts already in place on Central Ave. near Nebraska City Public High School.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Cadillac, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail#Pine#Uban Construction#The Cadillac City Council#Mclain Cycle#Fitness Cadillac Store
WITN

Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west. Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Trussville Tribune

Moody City Council approves building new police station

By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune MOODY – At a regular meeting on Monday, March 15, the Moody City Council voted to move forward with establishing a new police department building. The council unanimously voted to approve the building of a new police station. This has been in talks for several months, with Police Chief […]
MOODY, AL
KWQC

Rock Island City Council approves new city manager

The police department said shootings are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Chicago man found guilty in 2020 fatal Silvis shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. He will be sentenced in May. Mayor of Moline gives State of the City address Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland City Council approves purchase of three new fire trucks

The Midland City Fire Department will have three new fire engines within about two years. Midland City Council met Monday evening to vote on a purchase order for three new fire engines. The fire trucks will cost $1,842,085, with one fire engine already covered by the current Fiscal Year 2021-22...
POLITICS
EDNPub

Eugene City Council approves MovingAhead recommendations

The Eugene City Council approved the Locally Preferred Alternatives for MovingAhead, a partnership between the City of Eugene and Lane Transit District (LTD) to improve transportation options and increase safety along five key corridors. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugene-or.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.
EUGENE, OR
Niles Daily Star

City council approves trio of Riverfront Park festivals

NILES — Riverfront Park will be a popular destination for residents and visitors alike this summer. The council approved a trio of agenda items concerning the park, which included moving forward with annual events such as the Niles Burn Run, Riverfest and the Niles Bluegrass festival. The Niles Burn...
NILES, MI
Durango Herald

Durango City Council approves urban renewal area on north Main Avenue

Durango City Council approved the designation of an urban renewal area along north Main Avenue on Tuesday, allowing the city and property owners to use grants and loans to redevelop blighted areas and build 22 townhomes, including 10 workforce housing units. The area contains 23 individual parcels and 19 property...
DURANGO, CO
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy