Energy Industry

Crews working to restore power among widespread outages

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWuwo_0f0P07Gf00

WJBF – In the wake of severe storms throughout the area, crews are currently working widespread outages across many counties in the CSRA.

According to Tamika Lampkin, Director of Cooperative Communications for Jefferson Energy, there are 45 outages currently, affecting more than 1245 members.

Officials say the counties that need restoration include Columbia, Jefferson, McDuffie, Warren, Allendale, Bamberg and Richmond.

Officials say they will be working through the evening to restore all power.

ALSO ON WJBF: VIPIR 6 Alert, Tornado Warnings across CSRA, touchdown in Allendale

To view the outage map, click here for up-to-date information.

Members can also join our text alert service by texting “ JECOUTAGE ” to 877-JEFFERSON (877-533-3377 ).

Allendale County has many residents left without power, some for an extended amount of time.

Roughly 453 customers within and near the city of Allendale are without power, now reduced to roughly 50 customers without power in the past hour.

183 affected residences are without power in Ulmer with estimated power restoration before 2:30 a.m.

132 affected residences are without power in Sycamore with estimated power restoration before 3 a.m.

In Bamberg County, approximately 400 homes are without power in Ehrhardt with estimated power restoration between 2:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Approximately 900 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Allendale and Bamberg counties. Updates are on the outage map here: Outage Map (dominionenergysc.com) .

Related
WJBF

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Video shows a confirmed tornado on the ground in west Georgia

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 possible tornados detected in Allendale Co.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County. According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed. The report said that there are three […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twenty-nine tornado reports across Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday. A tornado went through the downtown Allendale area late Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather hit the southeast leaving damage, destruction, and some injuries. We have team coverage from Allendale and Bamberg County. A tornado warning was issued...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Deadly storms slam Georgia, South Carolina, leaving destruction behind

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 12:02 a.m. Wednesday:Another round of severe storms is possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Update 9:18 p.m.: Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following tonight's deadly storm system. Update 8:18 p.m.: Officials in Allendale confirm three people have been injured but the injuries...
SAVANNAH, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Video: Deadly tornado spotted in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
PEMBROKE, GA
