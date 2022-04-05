Crews working to restore power among widespread outages

WJBF – In the wake of severe storms throughout the area, crews are currently working widespread outages across many counties in the CSRA.

According to Tamika Lampkin, Director of Cooperative Communications for Jefferson Energy, there are 45 outages currently, affecting more than 1245 members.

Officials say the counties that need restoration include Columbia, Jefferson, McDuffie, Warren, Allendale, Bamberg and Richmond.

Officials say they will be working through the evening to restore all power.

To view the outage map, click here for up-to-date information.

Members can also join our text alert service by texting “ JECOUTAGE ” to 877-JEFFERSON (877-533-3377 ).

Allendale County has many residents left without power, some for an extended amount of time.

Roughly 453 customers within and near the city of Allendale are without power, now reduced to roughly 50 customers without power in the past hour.

183 affected residences are without power in Ulmer with estimated power restoration before 2:30 a.m.

132 affected residences are without power in Sycamore with estimated power restoration before 3 a.m.

In Bamberg County, approximately 400 homes are without power in Ehrhardt with estimated power restoration between 2:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Approximately 900 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Allendale and Bamberg counties. Updates are on the outage map here: Outage Map (dominionenergysc.com) .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.