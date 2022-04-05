Russell Martin praises Joel Piroe after Swansea win at Millwall

Swansea manager Russell Martin believes striker Joel Piroe has the mentality needed to score goals in the Championship after the forward’s strike helped his side beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

The Dutch star scored his 18th goal of the season in all competitions, with Swansea holding out for the win despite an onslaught of pressure from the hosts.

Swansea are now 14th, while the defeat brings Millwall’s seven-game unbeaten home run to an end and keeps them in 10th, four points off the play-offs.

Martin said: “If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

“But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess.

“That win was equally brilliant to the win on Saturday, but in a different way.

“After the emotional energy expended on Saturday, to back it up with a performance like that against a team which is in such good form is not easy.

“I really enjoyed it. I’m so grateful for the courage and intensity the players showed.

“I’m just feeling thankful for all of them and happy for them and for the supporters who came again in their numbers on a Tuesday night, considering the long, long journey.

“There was some beautiful football at times, and I am really, really pleased.”

In the 46th minute, the ball fell to in-form Swansea forward Piroe on the edge of the penalty area, and he did well to fire it into the back of Bartosz Bialkowski’s net with a low driven snapshot.

Gary Rowett’s side had several chances to snatch a draw, with the best falling to George Saville, but the ball sailed over the bar.

Rowett said: “I can’t be disappointed with the players, I can’t be frustrated with the players, I’m frustrated with the result.

“I think we have given everything we have got to get where we are, and we will continue to do it.

“We have got six games left, and we have got to try and win as many games as possible and just see what happens.

“I think it would be a lot more frustrating if we were sat in mid-table with nothing left to play for at this stage.

“I think we knew the top six was a massive challenge anyway.

“When you’re four points off it with a poor goal difference, you realise you need to win two more games than a lot of the teams.

“It is a challenge to do that because you are running out of games, so you need sides to have a wobble.”

