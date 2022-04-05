Penguins assign forward Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

In 52 AHL games this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Filip Hallander has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists).

A day after recalling him under emergency conditions, the Penguins assigned forward Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Tuesday.

Hallander was summoned to the NHL roster on Monday after forwards Anthony Angello, Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen were absent from practice in Cranberry on Monday due to illness.

The trio is expected to be available for Tuesday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

A second-round pick (No. 58 overall) in 2018, Hallander has yet to play an NHL game. A native of Sweden, the 21-year-old Hallander is in the midst of his first season in North America.

Appearing in 52 AHL games, he has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists).

