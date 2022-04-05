Apply to Beautify LA

Vicksburg’s downtown revitalization began in the early 1990s, but one community servant is carrying the torch into the 2020s. For multi-hyphenate Kelle Barfield, investing in her hometown is about more than dollar signs; it’s about meeting the needs of those around her. A former Entergy employee with a background in nuclear power communication, Barfield’s spent her retirement doing anything but resting. She’s a Warren County Supervisor, owner of Lorelei Books and developer and investor in multiple properties on the north end of Washington Street.

