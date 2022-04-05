ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Apply to Beautify LA

By Editor
vnnc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BeautifyLA Grant Cycle 2: Round 1 The proposal is now live and open for submissions. If you apply and...

vnnc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Help beautify the Magnolia Cemetery

The Magnolia Cemetery is filled with history — history that community members hope to preserve. The Magnolia Cemetery was started by the great-great-grandparents of Paul “Toady” Grannan. “It’s been there since 1869,” Grannan told the Chronicle. A clean-up of the historic site is planned...
LECANTO, FL
Vicksburg Post

Beautifying a City Block: Kelle Barfield’s commitment to historic architecture

Vicksburg’s downtown revitalization began in the early 1990s, but one community servant is carrying the torch into the 2020s. For multi-hyphenate Kelle Barfield, investing in her hometown is about more than dollar signs; it’s about meeting the needs of those around her. A former Entergy employee with a background in nuclear power communication, Barfield’s spent her retirement doing anything but resting. She’s a Warren County Supervisor, owner of Lorelei Books and developer and investor in multiple properties on the north end of Washington Street.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pe Ell Students Beautify Town Entrance, Prepare for State Competition

After months of planning and building, drivers entering Pe Ell will now be greeted by a newly decorated welcome sign and recreation area. While the sign was built four years ago, students on Pe Ell’s SkillsUSA team have spent the last several months since the start of the school year developing and implementing a plan to beautify the town’s welcome sign and the area around it.
PE ELL, WA
WTHI

Helping beautifying a community in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You can pickup cigarette butts in the 12 points neighborhood on Saturday, March 19. Volunteers will gather at Grace Community Church at 9:45 A.M. That's at 1313 Lafayette Avenue. The cleanup will follow from 10 until 11 A.M. Community booths will also be set up...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Mix 93.1

Registration is Open to Help Beautify Tyler, Texas Next Month

Tyler, Texas is beautiful, while it might be difficult for some residents to see because they have become normal to how beautiful it is here, we are lucky to live in such a gorgeous place. But looking this good takes time and effort, which is why the City of Tyler has released details on the Great Tyler Cleanup 2022.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

Fallen Chinchilla House Company EMS member honored

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders gathered Saturday in Lackawanna County to pay their final respects to a well-respected EMT. Multiple fires and EMS departments sent apparatuses to participate in the memorial procession for 39-year-old Melissa “Missy” Hemler. The procession extended from Clarks Summit Elementary School to Chinchilla Hose Company Station 2. Hemler […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy