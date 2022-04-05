ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bamberg County, SC

Tornado Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Barnwell The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Burke County in east central Georgia Southwestern Barnwell County in central South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, or 7 miles southwest of Plant Vogtle, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Plant Vogtle, Sardis, Alexander, Burke County Airport, Girard, Shell Bluff, Shell Bluff Landing, Di- Lane Wildlife Management Area and Savannah River Site K Complex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Orangeburg; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Northern Clarendon County in central South Carolina South central Sumter County in central South Carolina Northeastern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1057 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summerton, or 14 miles west of Manning, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Pinewood, Paxville, Rimini, St. Paul, Brogdon, Lakewood, Privateer, East Sumter and Davis Station. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 105 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, east central Bamberg and central Orangeburg Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bamberg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Elloree, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, Cameron, Rowesville, Cordova, Cope, Yonder Field, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall, Edisto and Creston. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 143 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25 feet, Minor flooding occurs with some roads closed with access to residences. RiverView Road closes to residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20 feet.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Saratoga, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saratoga; Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Hudson River At Fort Edward. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM EDT Friday was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting at 26.3 feet and will fall below flood stage after sunrise this morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Hudson River Fort Edward Flood Stage: 26.0 Observed Stage at Fri 11:45 pm: 26.3 Forecast: Sat 2 am 26.3 Sat 8 am 25.9 Sat 2 pm 25.5 Sat 8 pm 25.1 Sun 2 am 24.7 Sun 8 am 24.5 Sun 2 pm 24.3 Sun 8 pm 24.1 Mon 2 am 23.9 Mon 8 am 23.7 Mon 2 pm 23.6 Mon 8 pm 23.4
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Russell Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...Georgia Chattahoochee River at Columbus affecting Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Lee and Russell Counties. For the Chattahoochee River Basin...including Helen, Dahlonega, Cornelia, Suwanee, Buford, Buford, Suwanee, West Suwanee, Norcross, Roswell, Roswell, Morgan Falls Dam TW, Vinings/Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Vinings Cobb Parkway, Vinings Paces Ferry Road, West Atlanta, Atlanta South Cobb Drive, Dog River at GA 5 near Fairplay, Campbellton, Snake Cr Res Tailrace, Whitesburg, Whitesburg, Frolona, Hogansville, Franklin, Franklin, West Point, Columbus, Union, Omaha...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at Columbus. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the 14th Street bridge. Portions of the River Walk in Columbus begin to flood and will be closed to the public. The water level continues to approach the foundation of the Phenix City Amphitheater in Alabama. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday /10:15 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 23.1 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 27 feet.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dooly, Macon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dooly; Macon; Sumter The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Montezuma affecting Sumter, Dooly and Macon Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Montezuma. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and extensive flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 26. The access road to Georges Boat Landing will be flooded at least 3 feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.8 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Herkimer, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Herkimer; Oneida FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage after midnight Saturday night then continue falling to 1226.4 feet by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood West Canada Creek Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Sat 1 am: 1227.6 Forecast: Sat 2 am MSG Sat 8 am 1227.4 Sat 2 pm 1227.3 Sat 8 pm 1227.1 Sun 2 am 1227.0 Sun 8 am 1226.9 Sun 2 pm 1226.8 Sun 8 pm 1226.7 Mon 2 am 1226.6 Mon 8 am 1226.6 Mon 2 pm 1226.5 Mon 8 pm 1226.4
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 1045 AM EDT. Target Area: Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam affecting Morris and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Road closures begin in both Butler and Bloomingdale due to flooding. At 6.5 feet, Both Main Streets in Butler and Bloomingdale flood. Several commercial properties are also flooded. The Hamburg Turnpike experiences significant flooding. Flooding expands to the east side of Bloomingdale. Sloan Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:25 PM EDT Friday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:25 PM EDT Friday was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 4.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.7 feet on 04/17/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Pequannock River Macopin Dam 5.5 5.7 Fri 10 p 5.6 5.2 MSG unknown
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 12:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Monroe; Northampton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey...Pennsylvania Delaware River Near Tocks Island affecting Northampton, Sussex, Monroe, and Warren Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...The Delaware River at Tocks Island is expected to crest near flood stage. * WHERE...Delaware River Near Tocks Island. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Approach roads to the Shawnee Inn flood. Route 209 begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near flood stage early Saturday morning then gradually fall to 12.9 feet by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 03/07/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Stg Time Date Delaware River Tocks Island 21.0 20.9 Fri 11 p 17.5 15.5 MSG unknown
MONROE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Taliaferro; Wilkes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Little River near Washington affecting Wilkes and Taliaferro Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little River near Washington. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage at Lundberg Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Friday was 27 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19 feet.
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 07:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Still River At Brookfield. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Still River Brookfield Flood Stage: 12.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9:45 pm: 12.8 Forecast: Sat 2 am 12.4 Sat 8 am 11.8 Sat 2 pm 11.5
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and will continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet early Sunday morning. It will then begin a gradual fall to below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

