Tornado Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Russell Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...Georgia Chattahoochee River at Columbus affecting Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Lee and Russell Counties. For the Chattahoochee River Basin...including Helen, Dahlonega, Cornelia, Suwanee, Buford, Buford, Suwanee, West Suwanee, Norcross, Roswell, Roswell, Morgan Falls Dam TW, Vinings/Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Vinings Cobb Parkway, Vinings Paces Ferry Road, West Atlanta, Atlanta South Cobb Drive, Dog River at GA 5 near Fairplay, Campbellton, Snake Cr Res Tailrace, Whitesburg, Whitesburg, Frolona, Hogansville, Franklin, Franklin, West Point, Columbus, Union, Omaha...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at Columbus. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the 14th Street bridge. Portions of the River Walk in Columbus begin to flood and will be closed to the public. The water level continues to approach the foundation of the Phenix City Amphitheater in Alabama. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday /10:15 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 23.1 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 27 feet.
