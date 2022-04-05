Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR WESTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWEST HALF OF THE COMBINED TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 to 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6 today. 5 to 7 tomorrow with some isolated 8s. * Timing...From 10 AM to 11 PM CDT today. From 12 PM to 8 PM tomorrow.

