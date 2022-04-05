ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Magpies accept De Goey's one-game AFL ban

By Roger Vaughan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is out of Saturday's AFL match against West Coast after the Magpies accepted his one-game ban.

De Goey was suspended for his dangerous tackle on Geelong onballer Patrick Dangerfield.

De Goey grabbed Dangerfield and dumped the Geelong match-winner into the ground early in the final quarter of Saturday night's clash at the MCG.

Dangerfield's head came into contact with the ground but he was not seriously hurt and got up immediately to take a free kick.

De Goey was charged with rough conduct over the incident, which was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

His strong start to the season had come after a tumultuous off-season following his drunken brush with the law in the US.

Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney also accepted a one-match ban for striking North Melbourne opponent Tristan Xerri.

GWS forward Harry Himmelberg and Sydney's Sam Wicks are challenging their striking fines through written submissions to the tribunal.

Richmond utility Marlion Pickett (striking), Fremantle's Matt Taberner (striking), Geelong's Tom Atkins (wrestling) and Brisbane's Jarrod Berry (striking) have accepted their fines.

Adelaide youngster Lachlan Gollant and Port Adelaide defender Trent McKenzie have also accepted fines for wrestling each other.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

