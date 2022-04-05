ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Grand Prix sued for $8.7m over Robbie show

By Karen Sweeney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The cancellation of a concert by British pop star Robbie Williams in March 2020 could cost Australia's Grand Prix organisers millions.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is being sued for $8.7 million over the last-minute cancellation of the concert, part of the Melbourne race's events.

The Grand Prix returns to Melbourne this week for the first time since COVID-19 up-ended the world.

Williams was paid $1.94 million to headline the first World Tour Melbourne concert event on March 14, but both his show and the race were cancelled on March 13 as racegoers lined up to enter the venue.

World Tour Melbourne has filed a claim for damages in Victoria's Supreme Court.

WTM is part owned by controversial Oscar winner Will Smith, who last week slapped host Chris Rock at the Oscars event in Los Angeles after the comedian made a remark about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2019, is also a part-owner of WTM.

The UK-based company is alleging the Australian Grand Prix Corporation breached legal obligations by cancelling the performance at the last minute.

WTM was notified by Grand Prix organisers in a conference call at 1.30pm on March 13, 2020, that the race and performance would not be going ahead.

Public announcements were made later that day.

The two organisations had entered a live music agreement for the Grand Prix on January 9, 2020.

Williams had been hired on December 19 to headline the Saturday night performance, with Miley Cyrus later contracted in February.

WTM has made a $7.59 million claim for the costs involved, as well as $1.128 million in estimated lost profits.

Costs include the talent fee for Williams' performance. No fee is listed for Cyrus or support acts including Pete Murray and Seb Fontaine, but The Veronicas - who were due to perform as a support act on March 13 - received $3125.

Production and event costs added up to more than $2 million in addition to nearly $65,000 for the venue rental.

WTM is seeking a judge-alone trial.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Chris Rock
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Academy Awards#British#World Tour Melbourne#Wtm
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make public debut at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Pete Davidson supported girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of her new Hulu series, “The Kardashians.” The couple arrived together Thursday and walked hand-in-hand before the “Saturday Night Live” star dropped off to allow the Skims founder to walk the carpet at Goya Studios solo. Despite going their separate ways for the official carpet, the pair didn’t try to hide their romance from the cameras. Kardashian, 41, honored late designer Thierry Mugler by wearing one of his gowns and paired it with a matching choker necklace. Davidson, 28, wore white sneakers and a white T-shirt with a Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales black...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Nearly One Year After Reuniting

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids. It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!. Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

GRAND NATIONAL TIPS: Longhouse Poet may stand between Minella Times and history as Kildare goes in search of another Grand National triumph

Rachael Blackmore returns to Liverpool today looking to repeat last year’s momentous Randox Grand National success aboard Minella Times, but the history-maker may find fellow Irish raider Longhouse Poet (Aintree, 5.15) standing in her way. Connections of Longhouse Poet have already tasted National glory in 2006 with Numbersixvalverde, and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS FINALISTS

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW) Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW) Eagles (Hotel California Tour) Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) Harry Styles (Love on Tour) The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy