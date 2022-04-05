ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Four Stores Burglarized Overnight in Long Island City, Thousands in Cash Stolen

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU30K_0f0OxkQO00
Olives Organic Market, pictured, a deli located at 42-37 27th St., was one of five businesses targeted by thieves overnight in Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Several business owners in Long Island City were left stunned Tuesday morning after two suspects allegedly went on a crime spree in the area leaving a path of broken glass and empty cash registers.

Instead of opening up for the day’s trade, the business owners were seen sweeping up shattered glass and speaking to the NYPD as the front of their establishments were cordoned off with yellow police tape.

The alleged thieves burglarized four eateries between 3:35 a.m. and 5 a.m. and made off with thousands of dollars in cash. They also attempted to break into a fifth business but failed.

In each incident, the suspects smashed their way through the front door and ransacked the establishment. It is unclear whether the suspects were on foot or used a getaway vehicle.

The first burglary took place at around 3:35 a.m. when the alleged thieves smashed their way into The Inkan, a Peruvian Restaurant located at 45-02 23rd St., and stole alcohol.

Around 15 minutes later, the pair targeted Möge Tee, a bubble tea store located at 42-38 Crescent St. by smashing through the glass front door. When inside, the assailants hauled out a cash register and fled, police said.

Jason Zheng, who owns the Möge Tee store, said the register was found empty this morning– discarded on the sidewalk around 100 feet away from his shop. He said that there was $3,000 in the register prior to the burglary.

He estimated that it will cost him $1,000 to replace his front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rg7U_0f0OxkQO00
Möge Tee, a bubble tea store located at 42-38 Crescent St., was one of several businesses targeted by the burglars (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

At 4:10 a.m. the suspects broke into Communitea tea house and coffee shop, located at 11-18 46th Rd, and stole an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Next, at around 4:35 a.m., the assailants tried to force open the front door of Wild Flour, a bakery located at 9-03 44th Rd., but were unsuccessful, police said.

Lastly, at around 5 a.m., the suspects burglarized Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. The perpetrators threw a rock through the front glass door and then rummaged through the store before taking cash from the register, police said.

A worker at the store said $2,000 cash was taken and that the suspects also swiped soda.

Police were seen going door-to-door in the area today asking business owners whether their establishments had been burglarized by the suspects.

Meanwhile, Zheng said it was not the first time his store has been targeted. He said that in one incident a large window was smashed costing him $2,800 to replace, while in another he chased a would-be robber out of the store.

Zheng said he has noticed a significant uptick in crime in the area recently.

“Before COVID-19 I think it was safer, now there are crazy people everywhere,” Zheng said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0QXy_0f0OxkQO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhD4d_0f0OxkQO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2z7y_0f0OxkQO00
Smashed glass outside Möge Tee, a bubble tea store located at 42-38 Crescent St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnnfC_0f0OxkQO00
The suspects allegedly dumped a cash register from Möge Tee on the sidewalk (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu2q8_0f0OxkQO00
Police were seen going door to door today asking surrounding businesses if they had been hit by the suspects (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiwtY_0f0OxkQO00
The damaged front door of Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrVtn_0f0OxkQO00
The damaged front door of Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzhDq_0f0OxkQO00
The damaged front door of Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw2ag_0f0OxkQO00
Police outside Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8mNa_0f0OxkQO00
The damaged front door of Olives Organic Market, a deli located at 42-37 27th St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Five Vehicles Stolen In Span of 1 Hour in Long Island Town: Police

Police on Long Island are investigating after five vehicles were stolen from one town in the span of just an hour early Thursday morning. Suffolk County police said that the vehicles were stolen from outside homes on Bezel Lane, Sandra Drive, Steven Place and on Maureen Drive in Hauppauge between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Alcohol#Fifth Business#Cash Register#Peruvian
WMBB

21 cars burglarized in Panama City and Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Car burglars continue to steal from unlocked cars in Bay County. In a joint effort, the Lynn Have Police Department and Panama City Police Department arrested three Mobile, Alabama men. Carnell Beard, Shaughneysy Brown Rodricous Martin allegedly stole a car in Mobile, which they drove to Panama City. Once in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York YIMBY |

45-18 Court Square Completes Construction in Long Island City, Queens

Work is finishing up on the Innolabs life science facility at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Perkins + Will and developed by King Street Properties, Newmark Knight Frank, and GFP Real Estate, the project involved the restoration of a central building and construction of a six-story addition in multiple wings. The low-rise property is located just south of Jackson Avenue between Court Square West and Pearson Street, a short walk from the 7, E, and G trains at the Court Square subway station.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy