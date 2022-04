For Giada De Laurentiis, family is very important. The celebrity chef often takes to Instagram to record her adventures with teenage daughter Jade, including a recent post for International Women's Day featuring a pic of the two with the caption, "So proud of the woman you are becoming!" Lately, De Laurentiis has been channeling the talents of her older family members who were members of the showbiz industry, especially her actor parents and famous Italian film producer grandfather Dino De Laurentiis (via CheatSheet), as the executive producer on a brand new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, "Always Amore." "I've always wanted to do this, following in my family's footsteps, especially my grandfather," said De Laurentiis (via People).

