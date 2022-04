Upper Allen Fire Dept. receives Energy Transfer grant

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Allen Township Fire Department accepted a grant for over $17,000 from Energy Transfer and its First Responder Fund. The money will be used for new fire fighting equipment.

“The grant we put in will purchase five sets of turnout gear. Turnout gear is getting very expensive, we have to replace our turnout gear every ten years,” said Upper Allen Township Fire Department Chief Tom Shumberger.

Energy Transfer distributes around $1 million to first responders each year.

