ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'I've got nothing to lose': Sarah Palin speaks out about her run for Congress

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stories worth watching (16 Videos) This...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
CNN

CNN

970K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy