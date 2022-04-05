ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BREAKING – Man killed in apparent fall from Hawk’s Nest

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPAROWBUSH – A man appears to have fallen to his death from the Hawk’s Nest as he was scouting locations to fly a drone. A rescue call was placed at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday from a woman seeking help in locating a...

midhudsonnews.com

TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Killed In Freak Accident

TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old township man has died in what can only be described as a freak and tragic accident. According to Toms River Township Police, Nicholas Cacciapaglia was in the parking lot of Ocean County Power Sports Sunday evening where he was learning to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

50-year-old man found in bed with 7-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 50-year-old Ladson, South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl. Anthony Furman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with […]
LADSON, SC
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS

