ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derek Griffith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com. In 2021, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park....

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

INDYCAR Announces Long Beach Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for avoidable contact involving driver Devlin DeFrancesco during the Sunday, March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with...
LONG BEACH, CA
Speedway Digest

Jones Claims First Win of 2022 at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones shared time at the front of the field in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the half-mile Martinsville Speedway, but Jones would take the checkered flag in an eventful final lap. Jones picks up his first win of 2022 and secures a spot in this year’s Playoffs for his Menards GR Supra.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Garrett
Person
Derek Griffith
Speedway Digest

NHRA makes final stop at Houston Raceway Park

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is set to make its final appearance at Houston Raceway Park, closing out a long and illustrious history at the legendary track on April 22-24 with the 35th annual NHRA SpringNationals. The final NHRA national event in Houston is also the fifth race...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Ty Gibbs punches, tackles Sam Mayer in fight after NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway was high-contact, as the track's brand of short track beating and banging was on full display with 16 yellow flags. And drivers beating on each other extended well past the checkered flag, with two of the series' young stars getting into an ugly brawl on pit road.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Martinsville Media Availability

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR PAINT SCHEME THIS WEEKEND? “Yeah, it’s a little bit different Advance scheme than we’ve had in the past. It’s something they’ve been wanting to do, kind of more of a black car and yellow logos. It reminds me a lot of the Rusty Miller Genuine Draft car, so it was great to work with those guys on it. They do a great job and also promoting the Advance My Track Challenge that’s coming back this year. That’s a really cool program those guys are doing to support local grassroots racing, so awesome to have them their first primary of the year. I couldn’t think of a better spot for a company who loves short track racing and local roots than Martinsville, so it should be good.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Solid Race For Kraus, Howard At Martinsville

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus and Colby Howard came away from Martinsville Speedway on Thursday with solid performances in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. Kraus battled in the top 10 through much of the race on the historic half-mile track, before finishing 14th in...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinsville Speedway#Race Track#Nascar Xfinity Series#Speedway Motorsports#Nxs#Arca#Richmond Raceway
Speedway Digest

CWTS: What to watch for in tonight’s Blu-Emu 200

Riding a streak: Martinsville Speedway is riding a streak for the Camping World Truck Series with eight different winners in the last eight races at the track going back to 2017 when Chase Elliott won the event. This weekend has six different previous winners entered. Sauter is coming in with four wins at the track followed by Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton with two, the trio of Z. Smith, Enfinger and Nemechek have one previous win at the track.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 04.06.22

It’s time to go short-track racing under the lights for the first time this season as NASCAR heads to the track affectionally known as the ‘paperclip,’ Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS| NCWTS. Busch and Toyota turn 500… Kyle Busch will become the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Six Ford Drivers Qualify Top 10 for Martinsville Cup Race

TODD GILLILAND, No. 38 Cross Country Adjusting Ford Mustang – “It’s funny. As soon as I got out of the car the first time I was really happy and then now I’m actually kind of disappointed with how that second round went. It’s just funny how our expectations change and move around, but overall I think we still have to be pretty happy with that. Our team made some pretty good changes and just to be able to go out and do that was really special. Starting 10th, that’s still by far my best qualifying effort, so hopefully we can just keep building every single week and keep gaining respect every week as well.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Grabs Best Martinsville Finish with Top-10 Effort

Tyler Ankrum constructed his best effort at Martinsville Speedway in his sixth start at the 0.526-mile bullring as he scored a 10th-place finish on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro earned his second consecutive top-10 finish of the season and earned back-to-back top-10 results for the first time since 2020 to maintain a tie for ninth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS: Chase Elliott Puts Camaro ZL1 on the Pole at Martinsville

Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott topped the leaderboard in qualifying and will lead the field to the green under the lights at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The 2022 season welcomes the return of qualifying to all NCS events with a unique format to the series. For races on oval tracks, the field is split into two groups, where each car participates in a single-car, single-lap qualifying run. The top-five fastest drivers from each group advanced to the second round to vie for the pole position with one final lap each. Elliott put down a lap of 19.694 seconds, at 96.151 mph, in his No. 9 LLumar Camaro ZL1 to capture his 10th pole in his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native is no stranger to showing speed at the Virginia-based short track, with his eyes set on winning his second prestigious grandfather clock trophy.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy