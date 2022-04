Our feature 1965 Chevy Corvette coupe was special ordered with Sports Car Club of America competition in mind. The Silver Pearl Corvette is equipped with the N03 36-gallon Fuel Tank (one of just 41 in 1965), L84 327 cubic-inch, 375-horsepower Rochester Mechanical Fuel Injection (one of just 771 produced for ’65), M20 four-speed transmission, G81 3.70 Positraction rear end, and F40 Special Front and Rear Suspension, Kelsey Hayes knock-off wheels. This Corvette had a few creature comforts, including black leather interior, telescopic steering wheel, tinted glass, AM/FM radio, and the Z01 Comfort and Convenience Group with back-up lights and a day/night mirror. This coupe is one of only six Big Tank Fuelie Corvettes built in 1965.

