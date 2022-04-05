ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Director Says High Immunity in U.S. Population Provides Some Protection Against Omicron BA.2

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Director Rochelle Walensky said high levels of immunity from vaccination, boosters and prior infection should provide some protection against the omicron BA.2 variant in the US. BA.2 makes up a growing a proportion of variants in the U.S., but new infections are steady at the moment. Hospitalizations are...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

A day of punishment for Putin

With help from Bryan Bender, Joseph Gedeon, Maggie Miller and Connor O’Brien. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. As the Western world remains shaken by the massacres in Bucha, agencies across the Biden administration mobilized to deal Moscow one of the most comprehensive combinations of U.S. punishments since Russia mounted its invasion of Ukraine six weeks ago. Here are the major points of America’s latest response.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy