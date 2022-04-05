ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 8 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race. (7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Statement from RFK Racing

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter. With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Ty Gibbs punches, tackles Sam Mayer in fight after NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway was high-contact, as the track's brand of short track beating and banging was on full display with 16 yellow flags. And drivers beating on each other extended well past the checkered flag, with two of the series' young stars getting into an ugly brawl on pit road.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Martinsville Quotes - Christopher Bell

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. Did you notice anything with the Bristol test with Stewart Friesen?. “The track conditions look really good. Hopefully we are able to continue that, and I think we will see a dirt race. The thing about dirt racing is track conditions dictate a lot of it.”
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodyear Tire#Tire Tread#Nascar Cup Series#Right Front
Speedway Digest

RaceDayNFT, Pocono Raceway Reach Partnership Agreement

RaceDayNFT and Pocono Raceway have reached a partnership agreement to feature ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in the innovative digital marketplace for race fans. Pocono-specific items will be available prior to the track’s July 22-24 NASCAR weekend, featuring NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races plus an ARCA Menards Series race.
NFL
Speedway Digest

McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NHRA makes final stop at Houston Raceway Park

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is set to make its final appearance at Houston Raceway Park, closing out a long and illustrious history at the legendary track on April 22-24 with the 35th annual NHRA SpringNationals. The final NHRA national event in Houston is also the fifth race...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Cirkul Joins Kaulig Racing as Primary Partner for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome new partner, Cirkul, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for select races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Cirkul, an innovative water bottle and cartridge system with over 40 delicious flavors, makes drinking more water easy by enabling users to flavor their water, sip by sip, with just the turn of a dial.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Martinsville Speedway

There are seven different race winners in the seven-week-old NASCAR Cup Series season and plenty of reason to believe that trend of 2022 first timers continues in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Last week for...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. Thompson and the No. 40 team experienced adversity early on in Thursday night’s race at Martinsville, suffering from an electrical issue 13 laps in that caused their Chevrolet Silverado to stall on the frontstretch. Thompson was unable to re-fire the engine, ultimately ending the team’s night.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Solid Race For Kraus, Howard At Martinsville

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus and Colby Howard came away from Martinsville Speedway on Thursday with solid performances in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. Kraus battled in the top 10 through much of the race on the historic half-mile track, before finishing 14th in...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy