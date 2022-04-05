Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO