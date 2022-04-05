ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Asking for Photos, Videos From Trail Ride, Concert Shooting

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a mass shooting at a trail ride and outdoor concert that killed one and injured 16 over the weekend. The Dallas Police...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

17-Year-Old Arrested For Weekend Murder In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.
DENTON, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS DFW

Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1. Sabrina Ho (credit: Denton Police Department) The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho...
DENTON, TX
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Beaumont Enterprise

10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say

DALLAS (AP) — Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two gunmen, police said. No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning after the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, where a spring break party was taking place. About 1,000 people were at the venue when gunfire erupted outside, police said.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Man Pulls Gun on Wrong Driver After Hit-and-Run, Arrested

A man whose vehicle was reportedly struck in a hit-and-run Saturday is facing a deadly conduct charge after pulling a gun on the wrong driver, Southlake police say. According to Southlake Police, 44-year-old Adrian Hill and his family were stopped at the intersection of W. Kirkwood Boulevard and Texas 114 shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle was struck by a dark-colored SUV.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

