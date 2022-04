“Fillmore, the last time we were here was 2010. That’s 12 f**kin’ years ago, man,” Saul Hudson said in disbelief to a packed crowd at The Fillmore Charlotte. I was at that show as well, but a lot has changed in almost a dozen years. Thankfully, the man simply known as Slash and his band haven’t changed a bit as they ripped through a 21-song set over a span of two hours without pause on Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO