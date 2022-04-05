ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Chris Owens death news – Famed New Orleans performer & Bourbon Street nightclub owner who kept age a mystery passes away

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LEGENDARY Bourbon Street performer, Chris Owens, has died Tuesday. She was known for spending seven decades as a performer on the historic street.

Her death was confirmed by longtime publicist Kitsy Adams, who said the entertainer died at her St Louis Street home from a heart attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gkcY_0f0Osb9y00
Entertainer Chris Owens has passed away Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw7ai_0f0Osb9y00
The performer famously kept her age a secret Credit: AP

The tragic news comes as plans were underway for Owens’ annual Easter parade, which was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Owens held the parade each year since 1983 in the French Quarter in New Orleans. According to Adams, the parade will be held next week in Owens’ honor.

She was known for her endless bouts of energy and mysterious aura, as many guess her age which she famously kept secret.

“A woman who will tell her age will tell anything,” she would often say.

When asked about her age on Tuesday, Adams described Owens as “old enough to do what she wanted and young enough to still do it. Her age was unlisted.”

Owens performed less and less in recent years but visitors still flocked to her nightclub on Bourbon Street.

“I’ve always loved to dance,” she once told the Associated Press. “That’s how it all got started and that’s what keeps it going. It’s the special way your backbone slips when you feel the rhythm. I was born with that.”

BORN TO ENTERTAIN

Born Christine Shaw in Abilene, Texas, Owens was one of 8 children. She first came to New Orleans at the age of 15 with her older sister.

After high school, Owens returned to the city, eventually meeting her late husband millionaire car dealer Sol Owens. He died in 1979.

Owens became inspired by the showgirls during her travels to Havana, Cuba. Despite not being a professional dancer, she learned the dance routines and became good enough to be regularly invited on stage.

Owens and her husband were regulars at the Blue Room and Fountain Lounge of the Roosevelt Hotel and, eventually, Sol Owens purchased a club for Owens to perform in.

“We had big crowds and more and more they would pack around the dance floor to watch Sol and me dance,” said Owens.

“So after a while, we built a stage and I started dancing on it instead of the dance floor. It just went from there.”

Their first club was Club 809, which is still around today.

“Chris Owens, wife of Sol Owens, owner and operator of the 909 Club…leads the Maracca Club members at the 809 in dancing to red hot Latin rhythms,” read The New Orleans States in 1957.

“There is always plenty of action at the 809 Club, particularly when Chris and other girls go into their cha cha routines.”

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 6

Related
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Car Jacker In New Orleans Gets Flash Banged In Truck Trap

A Metarie man rigged up his truck to prevent someone stealing it, and the results were caught on camera. This truck was parked on the street in New Orleans when a car quickly pulled up, and a suspect jumped out. In the video you can see the suspect smash the truck's window with a hammer, and clear the glass with gloved hands. Then when the suspect hoists himself up through the window, he's met with a bright surprise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Street#St Louis#Sports News#Celebrity News#The Associated Press
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Postal Boxes Sealed in Some Parts of New Orleans

New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TravelNoire

National Fried Chicken Festival Returns To NOLA After Two-Year Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Great news for those who love classic southern fried chicken and want to celebrate it in the iconic city of New Orleans, Louisiana. After suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is returning this year. The fifth edition of the event will take place October 1st and 2nd at the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy