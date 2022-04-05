ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Minor flooding will occur in...

Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Flood Advisory issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Lee, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Lee; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Lee, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Taylor, Live Oak, Buda, Lockhart, Pleasanton, Selma, Elgin, Bastrop, Floresville and Luling. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Orangeburg; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...WEST CENTRAL CLARENDON...SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 1040 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elloree, or 13 miles east of Brookdale, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Summerton, Elloree, Santee State Park, Pinewood, Cameron, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, St. Paul, Creston, Stumphole Landing, Lone Star and Low Falls Landing. This includes Interstate 95 near mile marker 111. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 645 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Saturday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 9.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/1145 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT /1145 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 750 AM CDT /850 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Bristol, Altha, Frink, Abe Springs, Clarksville, Kinard, Broad Branch, Scotts Ferry, Sharpstown, Chipola Park, Red Oak, Marysville, Hugh Creek, Kennys Mill, Blountstown Airport, Durham, Chipola and Chason. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Lee; Moore FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Cumberland, Harnett, Lee and Moore. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 616 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen between Fayetteville and Lillington. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area, which may result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville, Sanford, Southern Pines, Lillington, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Angier, Godwin, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Eastover, Whispering Pines, Broadway, Robbins, Taylortown, Vass, Wade and Cameron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Flood Advisory issued for Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 648 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Pickens; Towns; Union; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NE GEORGIA FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NE GEORGIA * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Pickens, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Frost Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Woodruff FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE: Much of the southern half of the area. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Arkansas Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Nel-Wyn Park at Tunica Lake begins to flood. Entrance road to Tunica River Park is flooded. Camp lots south of Flower Lake is flooding along with an extensive area of farmland at Ashley Point across from Mhoon Landing. Camp at Midway, Arkansas is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 13.9 feet Wednesday, April 06. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Dooly, Macon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly; Macon; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Montezuma affecting Sumter, Dooly and Macon Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Montezuma. * WHEN...From this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and extensive flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 26. The access road to Georges Boat Landing will be flooded at least 3 feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Dublin. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 27 feet, Significant flooding expands into the woodlands and agricutural areas upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. The flood waters will be around 4 feet deep on Rex Miller Road and Old River Lane. Several homes on these roads will be under two feet of water. Also a few homes on River Ridge Road will be flooded with a foot of water. Portions of the Riverview Park Golf Course will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.7 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 21 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Macon. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand. Large portions of the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail floods north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be up to 3 feet deep on portions of the trail. Large portions of agricultural lands east of Macon and well downstream will be under 1 to 5 feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will decrease into the lower to middle 30s Sunday morning and result in frost formation. Brief freezing conditions, with temperatures as low as 31 degrees, may occur in outlying rural areas. * WHERE...Person, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Randolph, Chatham, Montgomery and Moore Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered tonight through Sunday morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

