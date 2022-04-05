Fant and Harris feel move to Seattle brings them full circle

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added another quarterback as they try to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield. The team agreed to a one-year contract with backup QB Josh Dobbs, a deal that was tweeted by his agent and confirmed by a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Earlier, the Browns agreed to re-sign safety Ronnie Harrison to a on-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told AP. The Browns were in the market for another quarterback after Nick Mullens, who made one start for them last season, signed as a free agent with the Raiders. Mayfield is still on Cleveland’s roster while the Browns try to find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO