NFL

Fant and Harris feel move to Seattle brings them full circle

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Both defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant feel as if their offseason move to Seattle...

localnews8.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Packers CEO Mark Murphy’s eye-opening comments on Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Dallas Cowboys icon and Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dead at 76

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys icon Rayfield Wright died on Thursday at the age of 76, the Hall of Fame announced, citing his wife Di. Wright suffered a severe seizure and had been hospitalized for several days, the Hall of Fame said. “Over the past few weeks,...
DALLAS, TX
Idaho8.com

Browns re-signing safety Ronnie Harrison with 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Safety Ronnie Harrison is coming back to the Cleveland Browns for at least another season. His agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the team and free agent agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons. Harrison has shown flashes of being a productive player, but the 24-year-old has also been prone to mistakes. He made 11 starts and played in 12 games last season, but was also inactive for three games.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Freeman reaches 3 times, scores in Dodgers debut, beats Rox

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Dodgers debut, helping Walker Buehler and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in a season opener. Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth. The first baseman and 2020 NL MVP signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series championship last season. Colorado’s big offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant, had a double and a walk but struck out against Craig Kimbrel with a runner on to end the game. Bryant agreed to a seven-year, $182 million to be a big bat in the top of the order.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Browns agree with QB Dobbs, S Harrison on 1-year contracts

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added another quarterback as they try to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield. The team agreed to a one-year contract with backup QB Josh Dobbs, a deal that was tweeted by his agent and confirmed by a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Earlier, the Browns agreed to re-sign safety Ronnie Harrison to a on-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told AP. The Browns were in the market for another quarterback after Nick Mullens, who made one start for them last season, signed as a free agent with the Raiders. Mayfield is still on Cleveland’s roster while the Browns try to find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Two coaches join Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against NFL

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant Ray Horton have joined Brian Flores‘ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and several teams, according to an amended complaint filed Thursday. In the complaint, Wilks claims he was unfairly fired by the Cardinals; Horton alleges the Tennessee...
NFL

