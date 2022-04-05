ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Rose Rudman Trail closed between Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard

By PRESS RELEASE
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rose Rudman Recreational Trail between Rieck Road and East...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Storms leave behind damage in Tyler

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms. Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 dead in Whitehouse as storm causes damage throughout city

Chelsea Negley, marketing director for Lufkin Ford, explains the current state of the computer chip shortage affecting vehicle production and how it has improved in April. Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees. Updated: 2 hours ago. David Frizzell, Buddy Holly, and The Texas Tenors set to be...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Overnight storms cause damage in Whitehouse and Tyler

Overnight storms caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in Whitehouse while others in the city saw minor damage. In Tyler, several trees were reported down in roadways and at residents' homes. Check out our photos of damage from across Whitehouse and Tyler.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX
KHOU

1 dead in East Texas following severe overnight storms, officials say

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials identified the East Texas resident who died during overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning severe storms. On Tuesday afternoon, the Whitehouse Police Department identified W. M. Soloman, 71, as the person who died during the storms that passed through the city early Tuesday morning. Whitehouse...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’

LONGVIEW, Texas (News release) - The City of Longview experienced a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday, April 5 in the 5200 block of Loop 281. City crews were able to locate the issue and are working to isolate the 30-inch water main break. However, due to the time required to locate and isolate the leak, the distribution system experienced low water pressure.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

3 Flown From Crash On FM 69 at SH 11 In Como

Three people were reportedly flown from a crash on FM 69 at State Highway 11 east in Como Monday evening. The crash was first reported to Hopkins County 911 dispatchers at about 5:25 p.m. April 4, 2022, as a major crash involving 2-3 vehicles in Como at the intersection of FM 69 and State Highway 11 east with possible ejections. Hopkins County and Como firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, EMS and troopers were dispatched to the location, said to be just off FM 69. One person was reported to be unconscious.
COMO, TX
WKRG News 5

Tracking storm damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here. 1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include shingle issues flashing issues All […]
COFFEEVILLE, AL
San Angelo LIVE!

SAPD Shuts Down Section of East San Angelo for Manhunt

SAN ANGELO, TX — Police shut down a potion of East San Angelo on Tuesday night to hunt for a suspect. According to reporters on scene, on Apr. 5, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to 700 block of Spencer St. Once PD arrived a perimeter...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire trails closed due to high water

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is announcing the closure of some Eau Claire trails due to high water. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 5:00 a.m. March 24, the Chippewa River Gauge at Grand Avenue in Eau Claire read 766.87, which the City of Eau Claire says is about six feet below the flood stage of 773.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS DFW

‘The whole house was shaking,’ Collin County storms leave 1 home destroyed, several damaged

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night’s storms, reporting one home destroyed, several others damaged near Blue Ridge, and eight county roads closed due to flooding or fallen trees. No one was injured. Road crews continued working to re-open the following county roads: 331, 400, 504, 557, 580, 590, 602 and County Road 1220 and the intersection of County Road 472. According to the National Weather Service, between two and five inches of rain fell across parts of Collin County. They also reported that an EF1 tornado touched down near...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Pegues family injured in SH-11 Como crash

UPDATE 4/7: Hannah Pegues, 16, passed away at approximately 11 p.m. on the evening of April 6. Hopkins Pegues family were involved Monday in a serious car accident, and the community is joining together to support their recovery. At approximately 5:23 p.m. on April 4, Hopkins County 911 dispatch received...
COMO, TX
DFW Community News

Update: Hail possible in southern Denton County

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Denton County, including the Argyle and Flower Mound areas, until 9 p.m. The storm can bring wind up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls, according to the weather service. Most residents in southern Denton County are more likely to see hail around the size of golf balls.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Residents Rescued From Flash Flooding in McKinney

There were multiple, late-night water rescues Monday from flash flooding in McKinney, fire officials say. Four people total were brought to safety in three separate incidents after their cars were swept away from flash flooding Monday night. All who were rescued are fine and no injuries have been reported, according to McKinney's fire chief.
MCKINNEY, TX

