Rose Rudman Trail closed between Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night’s storms, reporting one home destroyed, several others damaged near Blue Ridge, and eight county roads closed due to flooding or fallen trees. No one was injured. Road crews continued working to re-open the following county roads: 331, 400, 504, 557, 580, 590, 602 and County Road 1220 and the intersection of County Road 472. According to the National Weather Service, between two and five inches of rain fell across parts of Collin County. They also reported that an EF1 tornado touched down near...

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO