Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings Legend Doug Sutherland Dead At 73

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL world is mourning the loss of former Minnesota Vikings star defensive tackle Doug Sutherland ... who died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 73. "Doug [Sutherland] was one of our proudest legends," Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement. "His humble nature did not allow for...

