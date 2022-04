Knudtsen Chevrolet announced that it received the honor of being named a 2022 CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer. The prestigious annual award celebrates car dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service to car shoppers. In earning the Top-Rated Dealer award, Knudtsen Chevrolet maintained a 4.5-star average rating or higher and collected at least five verified customer reviews through the CarGurus platform in 2021. CarGurus uses verified dealership ratings, along with other factors like pricing analytics to help shoppers search for a deal on a vehicle.

