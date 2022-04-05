ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

New Vice President for Student Affairs, Angelo State University

Ronnie D. Hawkins’ Jr. released an announcement today introducing Angelo States University’s new Vice President for Student Affairs, Benjamin (Ben) Lion, Ph.D.

He went on to say that Dr. Lion currently serves as the Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students, and Title IX Coordinator at Missouri Baptist University, which is a private liberal arts university in St. Louis, Missouri. This university hosts 5,300 students with more than 50-degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Dr. Lion has strong faith in a values-based culture and is very passionate to continue Angelo States work to the student body and the Universities values journey. He will arrive on July 1, 2022.

Ronnie Hawkins’ sincerely thanked the search committee for their time and effort  in identifying someone with the experience, expertise, and credentials of Dr. Lion as well as Dr. Don Topliff, who served ASU as chairman and committed an “impressive and commendable leadership throughout this search.”

Congratulations to Dr. Ben Lion Angelo State University welcomes him and his wife, Lori, to the Angelo State University family, ” We here at ASU, the city of San Angelo, and Tom Green County look forward to the years ahead as we celebrate our successes together. I have no doubt that Dr. Lion and his wife will be significant contributors as we collaborate together to develop an inclusive sense of place and purpose.”

