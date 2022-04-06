ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Royal Construction celebrates 2 carpenters winning National awards

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Workers at Royal Construction gathered Tuesday to celebrate two carpenters who won gold and silver at the Associated Builders and Contractors National Championship in San Antonio, Texas last month. Drew Hawkins took gold...

#Carpenters#Construction Work#Royal Construction#Weau
